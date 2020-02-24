The Titans make sense as a landing spot for Tom Brady, but should Tennessee even be interested in the future Hall of Famer?

The insertion of Ryan Tannehill under center helped turned things around in Nashville this past season. Tannehill went 7-3 as the starting quarterback after taking over in Week 7 and helped stage the Titans’ run to the AFC Championship Game, which included impressive road wins over the New England Patriots and top-seeded Baltimore Ravens.

Reigning rushing champion Derrick Henry, arguably Tennessee’s best overall player, appears all in on the idea of Tannehill remaining the Titans’ quarterback. While Henry believes Brady is the greatest of all time, he’s not sure why the Titans would be looking to move on from Tannehill after how he performed in the 2019 campaign.

Former NFL defensive lineman Marcus Spears, however, sees things a bit differently.

“Tom Brady. What the hell are we talking about? This is such a no-brainer,” Spears said on ESPN’s “Get Up” when asked if Tennessee would be better off with Brady or Tannehill in the 2020 campaign. “If you’re talking about succession plan and where Tennessee goes to the future, obviously that’s a different conversation. I really enjoyed what Ryan Tannehill did this year with the Titans. He played well. He played within a system and he was actually being the catalyst for this offense for a number of weeks although Derrick Henry was having this monumental year in the backfield. With that being said, there is no way in two hells I would not take Tom Brady over Ryan Tannehill with a team this close, with this amount of talent, with the opportunity to win a Super Bowl. If we start talking about winning Super Bowls, Tom Brady puts Tennessee definitely in position.”

Fortunately for Henry, Tannehill reportedly “is not leaving” the Titans. While there’s always a chance Tennessee irons out a new deal for the 31-year-old, he seems like a logical recipient for the franchise tag as well. Either way, we probably shouldn’t expect Brady to be quarterback Mike Vrabel’s team next season.

Thumbnail photo via David Butler II/USA TODAY Sports Images