The world mourned the loss of Kobe Bryant on Monday as his life was celebrated at Staples Center in front of fans, family and other NBA legends.

Vanessa Bryant delivered a heartfelt eulogy for her husband and daughter Gianna, who were killed in a January helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of seven others. Shaquille O’Neal shared a story that garnered hefty laughs, while Michael Jordan cracked a “crying meme” joke.

Many who couldn’t attend took to social media to share memories and condolences of the fallen NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter. And Tom Brady joined in, posting a simple tribute to the duo on his Instagram story.

Check it out:

Tom Brady with a simple tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant 🙏🏼 (via TB12’s IG story) pic.twitter.com/X933yLCyXY — Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) February 25, 2020

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest earlier this month in a private burial for immediate family.

Thumbnail photo via Marc DiBenedetto/NESN.com