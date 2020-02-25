The world mourned the loss of Kobe Bryant on Monday as his life was celebrated at Staples Center in front of fans, family and other NBA legends.
Vanessa Bryant delivered a heartfelt eulogy for her husband and daughter Gianna, who were killed in a January helicopter crash that also claimed the lives of seven others. Shaquille O’Neal shared a story that garnered hefty laughs, while Michael Jordan cracked a “crying meme” joke.
Many who couldn’t attend took to social media to share memories and condolences of the fallen NBA legend and his 13-year-old daughter. And Tom Brady joined in, posting a simple tribute to the duo on his Instagram story.
Check it out:
Tom Brady with a simple tribute to Kobe and Gianna Bryant 🙏🏼
(via TB12’s IG story) pic.twitter.com/X933yLCyXY
— Lauren Campbell (@lalalalaurrrren) February 25, 2020
Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest earlier this month in a private burial for immediate family.
