The good-natured ribbing between Tom Brady and Peyton Manning continues and shows no end in sight.

The two legendary quarterbacks have developed quite a friendship over the years and seem to be growing closer by the day. It’s probably not surprising their budding bromance has coincided with Manning’s retirement from the NFL, as it’s a little easier for the two to be pals when they’re battling for AFC titles.

And with Manning in retirement, he’s had a lot of time to work on his golf game, and it’s apparently paying off. The two-time Super Bowl winner is playing the Pebble Beach Pro-Am this weekend, and he had one of the best shots of the tournament thus far Friday when he came close to holing out from the fairway.

The shot prompted Barstool Sports’ Foreplay account to tweet a video of the shot saying Brady would have made the shot. It didn’t take long for Brady to respond with a solid backhanded compliment.

Not true. Peyton is the better golfer right now. He’s had much more practice these past few years. https://t.co/etoGOmd0c0 — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 7, 2020

Brady, a heckuva golfer himself, will have to wait at least one more year before joining Manning on the links, as the six-time champ is committed to returning for his 21st season in 2020. Where he plays remains a mystery, of course, and his decision remains the biggest storyline of the NFL offseason. Once he does hang ’em up, it stands to reason we could see Brady making the loop at Pebble Beach, as he’s played the pro-am before. and is quite familiar — almost too familiar — with the famed golf course.

As far as we’re concerned, we’re just glad he’s moved on from the Super Bowl commercial game and is back to this sort of Twitter content.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Madrid/USA TODAY Sports Images