Tom Brady got the world talking when he posted a cryptic black-and-white picture of him walking toward Gillette Stadium.

We learned Sunday it was a still shot from his Super Bowl LIV commercial promoting Hulu. The New England Patriots ended the ad by saying, “I’m not going anywhere,” which probably will be a topic of conversation until Brady makes his decision whether to re-sign with New England or another NFL team.

The 42-year-old joined Jim Gray on Westwood One Sports on Sunday and was asked about the ad. Brady talked about how much his daughter, Vivian, loved it.

“I’m glad everyone enjoyed it. My daughter loved it,” he said, per WEEI’s Ryan Hannable. “She says to me, ‘Daddy, we’re not going anywhere.’ I thought it was so cute.”

It’s probably safe to say Vivian is her dad’s biggest fan.

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images