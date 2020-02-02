Tom Brady offered a brief update on his impending free agency ahead of Super Bowl LIV.

Speaking with Jim Gray during Westwood One Radio’s Super Bowl pregame show, the 42-year-old quarterback said he’s spoken with the New England Patriots as the expiration of his current contract approaches.

“Yeah, I have. Yep,” Brady told Gray, as transcribed by WEEI.com. “I am not going to elaborate much more than that, but yes, I have. I think that is a pretty normal thing for me. Again, these are people who have been a part of my life for a very long time.”

Brady is set to hit free agency for the first time in his career when the new NFL league year begins March 18. His future has been a hot topic throughout this season, and that debate has intensified in the weeks since New England bowed out of the 2019 NFL playoffs in the wild-card round.

“I think they know how I feel about them and I know how they feel about me,” Brady told Gray. “We’ve always had a great relationship and we always will. There’s not much to say other than that. There’s a lot again — everyone needs to take some time to evaluate where they are at and evaluate the decisions they need to make moving forward.

“The Patriots will do that. Every team will do that. The players who have the opportunity to be free agents will do that. And then when the time is right — I guess in six weeks from now — everyone will make their decisions.”

