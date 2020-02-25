Tom Brady, like so many others around the world, was hit hard by the death of Kobe Bryant.

Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, and seven others were killed in a helicopter crash just outside of Los Angeles last month. Brady took to Instagram on the day of the accident to offer his condolences, but the New England Patriots quarterback opened up to a further extent Tuesday with a thoughtful tribute to the Lakers legend shared to his social media channels.

In the passage, Brady explains what made Bryant so special, beyond what he brought to the basketball court. The future Hall of Fame quarterback also stressed the importance of inspiring positive change, both to ourselves and those around us.

Well said.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images