All signs point toward the Cowboys trying to sign Dak Prescott to a long-term contract extension.

But what if things go south in their negotiations with the franchise quarterback? Should Dallas enter the Tom Brady sweepstakes?

Orlando Scandrick joined Skip Bayless and Shannon Sharpe to kick around that question Tuesday on FS1’s “Undisputed,” and the NFL cornerback fully supported the idea of Dallas shifting gears and targeting Brady if talks with Prescott sour in the coming weeks.

“Absolutely. You try to sign (Brady) to a two- or three-year deal and chase a Super Bowl,” Scandrick said. “The offensive line has been together a long time; they’re getting up there in age. You’re paying top dollar for Ezekiel Elliott. Getting Tom Brady allows you to have some flexibility to pay Amari Cooper as one of the top receivers in the NFL. You go for it.”

“Six Super Bowls,” he later added, referring to the number of rings Brady owns. “When you’re coming over with that and you’re a proven winner, what’s the value on that? What’s the value on six Super Bowls? When you’ve got people out here selling their whole franchises to win one Super Bowl.”

Scandrick spent nine seasons with the Cowboys between 2008 and 2017 before playing for the Kansas City Chiefs and Philadelphia Eagles in 2018 and 2019, respectively. He has seen Prescott’s potential up close and personal — they played together for two seasons (2016 and 2017) — so the 33-year-old made sure to clarify Tuesday he simply was speaking in hypothetical terms: Go after Brady only if locking up Prescott isn’t an option.

“If things go south, then you absolutely chase (Brady), but you don’t sell your future,” Scandrick said.

Prescott, who turns 27 this offseason, is entering his fifth NFL season after a 2019 in which he totaled career highs in passing yards (4,902) and passing touchdowns (30) while posting his best QBR (71.2) since his rookie season. Brady, meanwhile, will enter his 21st season at age 43 after his numbers with the New England Patriots dropped across the board in 2019.

This isn’t the first time the Cowboys have been floated as a potential landing spot for Brady — Michael Irvin recently sent everyone into a frenzy by raising the idea — but it still seems like a long shot, albeit a fascinating one, at this point.

