Tom Brady’s marriage with the New England Patriots might be on life support, but his union with Gisele Bundchen is alive and well.

The supercouple celebrated their 11th anniversary Wednesday, and Brady commemorated the occasion with a heartfelt social media post. It remains to be seen whether the post contains any potential clues about where Brady intends to play next season.

“The first photo is where we met and the second is what we’ve become,” Brady wrote. “You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return. Happy Anniversary Love of my Life 😍😍😍”

The first photo is where we met and the second is what we’ve become. You have always been the one to hold us up and you love us the way no one else can. And we love you so much in return. Happy Anniversary Love of my Life 😍😍😍 @giseleofficial pic.twitter.com/nlEbseIMnP — Tom Brady (@TomBrady) February 26, 2020

Brady’s been on a bit of a social media winning streak lately. His Kobe Bryant tribute post, in particular, drew rave reviews from even some of his harshest critics.

