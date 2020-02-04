The Bruins have 29 games left in their regular-season schedule, so there’s little room for error at this point.

Boston leads the Atlantic Division with 74 points and remains just one point behind the Washington Capitals, who sit atop the Eastern Conference. The Bruins won four of the last five games in January, from dazzling high-offense games like their victory over the Minnesota Wild on Saturday to gritty one-goal contests like their win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.

Torey Krug thinks the variety ultimately will help the Bruins down the stretch.

“I think it was good for us to see both ends of the spectrum because now you realize a lot of these games from here on out are going to fall somewhere in between,” Krug said, via the team. “You realize the desperation it takes to win games this time of year, especially you have a team like Winnipeg who’s trying to scratch and claw their way into the playoff picture and we’re trying to maintain our level of play and our standards, so you’re going to see both styles of game down the stretch, and we have to embrace it.”

Krug has been in this position plenty of times before, so he knows a thing or two about what it takes to get to the Stanley Cup playoffs. And though they’ve made it past the halfway point of the 82-game schedule, Boston still has some of its toughest games ahead of it.

“Obviously, knock on wood, you want to stay as healthy as you can and just try to embrace every game, every night,” Krug said. “Find little things that have we continue to work on and have to sharpen up and tidy things up. But we’re still pushing. Obviously we’re in a good position to get to the playoffs, but we want to improve our position and continue to be there in the end and … know that as long as you get in, nothing else matters and you’ve just got to continue to sharpen your game.”

.@ToreyKrug on the B's successful weekend: "To win two games in different styles definitely gives us confidence moving forward that we can play a few different ways…couldn't ask for a better result." pic.twitter.com/83QZHFmISR — Boston Bruins (@NHLBruins) February 3, 2020

The Stanley Cup playoffs begin April 8.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Fluharty/USA TODAY Sports Images