It was a great night to be Torey Krug.

The Boston Bruins defensemen potted two goals as the B’s completely took down the Minnesota Wild on Saturday night at Xcel Energy Center, 6-1.

Krug’s first goal of the night got the Bruins on the board early and set the tone for the night. The strike came after a timely line change gave the Bruins fresh legs on the ice, eventually leading Krug lighting the lamp.

For more on the goal, check out this “Change on the Fly,” presented by Valvoline Instant Oil Change.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images