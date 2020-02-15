Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Torey Krug seems to be enjoying fatherhood.

The Boston Bruins defenseman and his wife welcomed a baby girl to the family shortly after last season’s Stanley Cup Final. When the current campaign began, Krug expressed happiness that he would get the opportunity to do something only the fathers on the team get to do: Say hi to their kids during warmups.

That was the case ahead of Saturday’s game against the Detroit Red Wings. Check out this video of Krug waving to his daughter through the glass.

Awesome.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images