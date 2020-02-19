Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Does Tottenham Hotspur have the firepower required to make another deep run in the UEFA Champions League?

Tottenham will host RB Leipzig on Wednesday in London at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in the first leg of their Champions League Round of 16. The host is on a seven-game unbeaten run in all competitions but it will begin knockout-round play without superstar striker Harry Kane and star forward Son Heung-min. Spurs’ long-term injuries pose a serious threat to Tottenham’s hopes of reaching the Champions League final for the second consecutive season.

Leipzig is competing in the Champions League knockout rounds for the first time in its history. The upstart club is second in the Bundesliga (German league) standings, just one point behind leader Bayern Munich. However, Leipzig will be without suspended defender Dayot Upamecano and injured center backs Ibrahima Konate and Willi Orban.

The second leg will take place March 10 in Leipzig, Germany.

Here’s how to watch Tottenham versus RB Leipzig.

When: Wednesday, Feb. 19, at 3 p.m. ET

TV: TNT; TUDN USA

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | B/R Live

Thumbnail photo via Orlando Ramirez/USA TODAY Sports Images