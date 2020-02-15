Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask is on an unbelievable run right now.

Rask has been almost unstoppable since the All-Star break, and he continued his hot-streak Saturday as the Boston Bruins took down the Detroit Red Wings 4-1 at TD Garden.

The Bruins netminder has a 5-1 record since the break and has allowed just seven goals in that span. He stopped 25 shots in the Bruins’ big win over Detroit on Saturday.

To see his most impressive save of the day, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.