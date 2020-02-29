Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask was stellar in net Saturday.

The Boston Bruins netminder struggled in his previous two starts, allowing 10 goals, but looked completely different between the pipes in the Bruins’ 4-0 win over the New York Islanders.

Rask stopped an impressive 25 shots en route to his fourth shut out of the season, equaling his total from all of last season. The shutout also was big as it was Rask’s 49th of his career.

