Tuukka Rask was a brick wall in net Tuesday night.

Rask was perfect between the pipes, stopping 23 shots as the Boston Bruins won their fourth straight game as they took down the Vancouver Canucks, 4-0. While he was impressive all night, the Bruins netminder came up biggest with Boston ahead just 1-0, and the Canucks pressing hard to tie the score.

