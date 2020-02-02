Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

After two weeks off due to a mixture of a concussion and the NHL All-Star break, Tuukka Rask appeared to not miss a beat.

The Boston Bruins netminder was stellar in the squad’s exciting 2-1 win over the Winnipeg Jets on Friday night. Rask stopped a sterling 37 shots on the night as Boston got back in action first the first time in 10 days.

Rask currently sits fifth in the NHL in goals against average (2.23 per game), and third in save percentage (.927) after his impressive performance.

