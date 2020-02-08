Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuukka Rask is playing at another level right now.

The 32-year-old is a perfect 3-0-0 since the Boston Bruins returned from the NHL All-Star break. Over that span, Rask has allowed just three goals while stopping 91 shots in the three Bruins’ wins, including 29 against the Arizona Coyotes on Saturday.

Aside from Boston’s Jan. 14 contest against the Columbus Blue Jackets in which the netminder left due to injury 1:12 into the first period, Rask now has won five straight, while managing to secure a point in nine consecutive games overall.

To see his most impressive save of the day against the Coyotes, check out the “Save of the Game” video above, presented by TD Bank.