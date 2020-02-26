BOSTON — All good things must come to an end.

That was true for Boston Bruins goaltender Tuukka Rask on Tuesday night, as his team fell 5-2 to the Calgary Flames, snapping his 20-game point streak at TD Garden.

Rask’s 14-0-6 start to the 2019-20 campaign was tied for the NHL’s fourth-longest home point streak by a goalie in a single season, according to NHL Public Relations. Despite his 26 saves Tuesday, including a robbed breakaway in the first period, the netminder dropped his first regulation home game all year. He owns the franchises’ record for such a run.

“I think (Calgary) got the power play and scored after that,” Rask said postgame when asked about the shift in momentum after the Flames regained a 2-1 lead in the second period.

“The second period wasn’t really our strongest. The third I think we picked it up and really played with our pace and structure and got some chances but I guess when they got that second power-play goal.”

Despite a late tally from Chris Wagner in the third to make it 3-2, Boston was unable to get Rask more support. The Bruins gave up two goals in the closing minutes, including an empty netter.

Rask’s streak may have come to an end, but it won’t take away from the season he’s putting together. His goals against average (2.17) and save percentage (.928) were first and second in the league, respectively, entering the Bruins’ tilt against the Flames.

If the 32-year-old can continue at this level, he could be looking at his second Vezina Trophy when this year is all said and done.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images