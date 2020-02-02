It’s easy to appreciate what Stephon Gilmore did this season, but Ty Law is in a position to appreciate it more than most.

Law, one of the best cornerbacks in NFL history, was pleased to learn that Gilmore on Saturday was named the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year. Gilmore is just the sixth defensive back in NFL history to win the award, which eluded Law for the duration of his Hall of Fame career.

The Patriots legend honored Gilmore in an Instagram post Saturday night.

Here’s the caption:

“A huge congrats to (Gilmore) the @nfl DPOY!! Well deserved young Gun! you have accomplished something that very few have. It’s is now proven without a doubt that your are the best DB/defensive player in football. Keep the flame burning bro!! Next stop Canton and (the Pro Football Hall of Fame). #24 #lockdown #DPOY I’ve gotten to know this young man since he joined Patriots and he has did nothing but ball out and play hard. he is not only a great player he is even a better man, father and husband. Congrats again my brotha!! 💪🏾”

And here’s the post:

Clearly, there’s something about wearing No. 24 for the Patriots.

Law did so for 10 seasons in New England, winning three Super Bowls. Darrelle Revis wore the number in 2014, his lone season with the Patriots, with whom he won his only Lombardi Trophy. And Gilmore, now three seasons into his Patriots career, has won a Super Bowl, been named a first-team All-Pro twice and earned Defensive Player of the Year honors while rocking No. 24.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images