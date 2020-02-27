Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tyler Seguin is no stranger to getting inked.

But there’s one tattoo that holds the most meaning — and it’s one of his oldest. And it happens to be Bruins-related, too.

“Probably this one: ‘Stanley Cup Champions Boston Bruins 2011,'” Seguin told GQ Magazine while pointing to a tattoo on the left side of his ribcage. “It was awesome. Sports city, hockey town, hadn’t won in a long time, so it was awesome.”

.@Tseguinofficial takes us on a tour of his tattoos for #GQTattooTour

Despite being a healthy scratch during the first two rounds, Seguin gave the injury-riddled Bruins a much-needed boost in the latter half of the postseason. The then-19-year-old notched seven points (three goals, four assists) in 13 games, providing an injury-riddled squad a bit of assistance on its way to Boston’s first Stanley Cup championship in 36 years.

Nine years and several tattoos later, Seguin and the Stars are amidst another solid campaign after falling to the eventual Stanley Cup champion St. Louis Blues in the second round of the 2019 playoffs. But it certainly is nice to know the 2011 Bruins team still holds a special place in his heart.

