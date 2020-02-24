Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It appears Anthony Joshua — and the rest of the heavyweight division — will need to wait.

Deontay Wilder told The Athletic’s Lance Pugmire on Monday he fully intends to exercise the rematch clause in his contract after losing to Tyson Fury on Saturday night at MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Full story coming to @TheAthleticBOX shortly: Deontay Wilder @BronzeBomber tells me he is definitely exercising his rematch clause for a summer trilogy against @Tyson_Fury, that his legs were weakened by his 45-pound costume he wore to the ring to honor Black History Month. — Lance Pugmire (@pugboxing) February 24, 2020

The boxers fought to a controversial draw in their first fight back in November, but Fury won the second showdown in convincing fashion Saturday, earning a TKO victory in Round 7 after Wilder’s corner threw in the towel.

So, when exactly should we expect the trilogy fight to take place?

Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix reported Monday, citing a source familiar with the contract talks, that it’ll happen by the end of July, meaning Wilder would have less than six months to prepare for his next shot at Fury.

If Deontay Wilder exercises the rematch clause, a third fight with Tyson Fury would take place by the end of July, a source familiar with the contract tells @SInow. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) February 24, 2020

Saturday’s loss was the first of Wilder’s career, as he entered the bout with a 42-0-1 record (41 KOs). Fury, meanwhile, improved to 30-0-1 (21 KOs) with the win.

Thumbnail photo via Joe Camporeale/USA TODAY Sports Images