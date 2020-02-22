Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

There are an unbelievable amount of different things you can do with you cell phone.

It seems that each day a new app comes out that takes over the world. Nowadays, TikTok is the hottest right now but there are plenty of other apps one can find on their app stores, including Twitter, Facebook and even NESNgo.

NESN’s Guerin Austin caught up with some Boston Bruins fans at “The Harp” in Boston ahead of the squad’s matchup with the Calgary Flames to find out what their favorite app is.

To hear what they had to say, check out the video above from “Ultimate Bruins Show,” presented by Bud Light.