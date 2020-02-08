Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The United States women’s national soccer team is one win away from Tokyo.

Team USA will face Mexico on Friday night in Los Angeles at Dignity Health Sports Park in the CONCACAF women’s Olympic soccer qualifying semifinal game. The USA-Mexico winner will secure passage to the 2020 Olympics, which will take place this summer in Japan.

The U.S. beat Haiti 4-0. Panama 8-0 and Costa Rica 6-0 to earn first place in Group A of the Olympic qualifying tournament. Mexico finished runner-up in Group B.

Here’s how to watch USA versus Mexico live.

When: Friday, Feb. 7 at 10 p.m. ET

TV: FS1; Galavision

Live Stream: FuboTV — free trial | FOX Sports GO

