Boston Bruins defenseman Charlie McAvoy had himself a weekend.

The 22-year-old potted his second and third goals of the season on Saturday and Sunday vs. the Detroit Red Wings and New York Rangers. NESN’s Michaela Vernava recaps McAvoy’s big weekend which earned him VA Hero of the Week honors.

Watch the video above to learn more about McAvoy’s surge.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports