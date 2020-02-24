Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

NHL emergency goaltender stories tend to be great, but this one may top them all.

The Carolina Hurricanes were forced to use an emergency goaltender on Saturday night vs. the Toronto Maple Leafs. Not only did the Canes manage to go on and win the game, but that emergency goalie became the talk of the hockey world.

David Ayres, a 42-year-old zamboni driver from Whitby, Ontario stopped eight of ten shots to help Carolina top the Leafs. After the game, his story blew up and that is why he is our VA Hero of the Week, proudly presented by VA Healthcare.

NESN’s Courtney Cox shares what has come of Ayres since his heroics on Saturday night.

Thumbnail photo via John E. Sokolowski-USA TODAY Sports