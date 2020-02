Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Northeastern University men’s ice hockey sophomore Jordan Harris will live in Beanpot history forever.

The Haverhill, Mass. native lifted the Huskies over rival Boston University to win the 2020 Beanpot in double overtime. NESN’s Courtney Cox speaks with Harris after the goal which earned himĀ VA Hero of the Week honors.

Watch the video above to learn more about Harris’s goal.