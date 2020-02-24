Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Vanessa Bryant probably did one of the hardest things in her life Monday when she delivered the eulogy of her daughter, Gianna and husband, Kobe.

Kobe and Gianna were killed a helicopter crash in January along with seven others.

A celebration of life was held at Staples Center to honor the NBA legend where Shaquilla O’Neal got the people in attendance to laugh, while Michael Jordan cracked a “crying meme” joke.

But before all that, Vanessa took the stage and delivered a powerful tribute to her fallen family members. She remembered Gianna as a “confident, but not cocky” child, whose hugs and kisses she’ll miss. And remembered Kobe as someone with a “tender heart” who loved his family and how he and Gianna “naturally gravitated toward each other.”

“God knew they couldn’t be on this earth without each other,” she said. “He had to bring them home to heaven together.”

Watch both eulogies below:

"Gigi would have easily become the best player in the WNBA." Vanessa Bryant remembers her daughter, Gianna. pic.twitter.com/9tv3w8wL6a — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2020

“He was my everything.” Vanessa Bryant remembers Kobe at the Celebration of Life. pic.twitter.com/vHb9xP0qmm — NBA TV (@NBATV) February 24, 2020

Jordan then helped Vanessa off the stage in a moving moment.

After giving a heartfelt speech about her husband and daughter, Vanessa Bryant is helped off the stage by Michael Jordan ❤️ (🎥 @NBCSBulls)pic.twitter.com/Tg8XTEQzJl — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) February 24, 2020

Kobe and Gianna were laid to rest earlier this month in a private burial for immediate family.

Thumbnail photo via Robert Hanashiro/USA TODAY Sports Images