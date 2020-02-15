Two teams coming off tough losses will attempt to get on track in an XFL Week 2 matchup.
The Tampa Bay Vipers will travel to Seattle to take on the Dragons. The Vipers totaled three points in their first-ever game, getting decimated by the New York Guardians. A quarterback controversy could be on the way for head coach Marc Trestman, as he must decide between Aaron Murray and Quinton Flowers.
The Dragons had a much better showing in Week 1, despite suffering a 31-19 loss to the DC Defenders.
Here’s how to watch Dragons vs. Defenders:
When: Saturday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. ET
TV Channel: FOX
Live stream: FOX Sports GO
Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images