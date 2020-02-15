Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Two teams coming off tough losses will attempt to get on track in an XFL Week 2 matchup.

The Tampa Bay Vipers will travel to Seattle to take on the Dragons. The Vipers totaled three points in their first-ever game, getting decimated by the New York Guardians. A quarterback controversy could be on the way for head coach Marc Trestman, as he must decide between Aaron Murray and Quinton Flowers.

The Dragons had a much better showing in Week 1, despite suffering a 31-19 loss to the DC Defenders.

Here’s how to watch Dragons vs. Defenders:

When: Saturday, Feb. 15, at 5 p.m. ET

TV Channel: FOX

Live stream: FOX Sports GO

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images