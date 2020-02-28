Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Young fans have come to recognize that it’s almost time for baseball season to begin when “Wally’s Opening Day” returns to NESN.

The annual rite of spring returns for 2020 featuring Boston Red Sox mascot Wally the Green Monster and his sister, Tessie, with four scheduled broadcasts on NESN. Wally misses the ride from spring training back to Fenway Park and has to rely on help from those around him to make sure the April tradition goes on, freak spring snowstorm and all.

Check out when to catch “Wally’s Opening Day” on NESN below (all times ET).