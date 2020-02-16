Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It isn’t Tuesday, but it was Tacko Time at United Center on Saturday.

The 7-foot-5 Boston Celtics rookie was in attendance at this weekend’s All-Star festivities, and made a surprise appearance during the NBA Slam Dunk Contest finals. Orlando Magic forward Aaron Gordon and Miami Heat forward Derrick Jones Jr. were tied for the lead when Gordon decided to invite Fall out to the floor for his final dunk of the night.

That’s right — Gordon attempted to dunk the ball over Fall… and was successful.

Check it out:

Surprisingly enough, the dunk only scored a 47 out of 50 — and Gordon lost.

That’s a robbery if we’ve ever seen one.

Thumbnail photo via Quinn Harris/USA TODAY Sports Images