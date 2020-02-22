Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was a crazy 20 minutes inside the Saddledome on Friday night.

The Boston Bruins and Calgary Flames combined for four goals in the first 3:23 of the game, with the two sides ultimately scoring three goals apiece by the conclusion of the first period.

Mikael Backlund got the hosts on the board first just 20 seconds after the opening puck drop.

Mikael Backlund opened the scoring 20 seconds in the game… it's now 3-3… in the first period. pic.twitter.com/kQznTD1MIr — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) February 22, 2020

And just over two minutes later, Backlund struck again to double Calgary’s advantage.

Tobi Rieding it perfectly and Backs with the 💯 finish. pic.twitter.com/CeGaectcuA — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 22, 2020

But a mere 24 seconds later, Patrice Bergeron got the Bruins on the board.

However, Boston’s excitement was short-lived. Johnny Gaudreau potted a the Flames’ third goal just 25 seconds after Bergeron scored.

A lovely little bounce. pic.twitter.com/Esv0QYf1qz — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) February 22, 2020

After nearly three minutes without a goal (felt like an eternity), Bergeron buried his second goal of the night.

Then at 12:20, a pretty pass from Karson Kuhlman got Charlie Coyle on a breakaway, and he tied the game up.

What a period.

