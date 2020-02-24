Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2020 season could be the one where Andrew Benintendi figures it all out for the Boston Red Sox.

In just his second spring training game Monday, Benintendi — batting out of the leadoff spot — kicked off the contest with a home run against new Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda.

Here’s a look at Benintendi’s leadoff homer, his first of the spring:

The Red Sox need a new leadoff hitter this season after trading Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Interim manager Ron Roenicke recently pointed to Benintendi as a candidate, although the outfielder hasn’t had much previous success in the role.

Re: Benintendi’s leadoff homer: Last year, he was 5-for-42 with no homers and one double (.119/.229/.143) when leading off the first. — Alex Speier (@alexspeier) February 24, 2020

Still, a hot start to the spring could offer a peek as to what Benintendi will bring to the table this season.

