The 2020 season could be the one where Andrew Benintendi figures it all out for the Boston Red Sox.
In just his second spring training game Monday, Benintendi — batting out of the leadoff spot — kicked off the contest with a home run against new Minnesota Twins pitcher Kenta Maeda.
Here’s a look at Benintendi’s leadoff homer, his first of the spring:
The Red Sox need a new leadoff hitter this season after trading Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers. Interim manager Ron Roenicke recently pointed to Benintendi as a candidate, although the outfielder hasn’t had much previous success in the role.
Re: Benintendi’s leadoff homer: Last year, he was 5-for-42 with no homers and one double (.119/.229/.143) when leading off the first.
Still, a hot start to the spring could offer a peek as to what Benintendi will bring to the table this season.
