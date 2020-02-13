Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — He’s done it again.

David Pastrnak earned the fourth hat trick of the season Wednesday night against the Montreal Canadiens. He now has two hat tricks against Montreal this season currently leads the league in goals scored with 41.

First, Pastrnak teamed up with Brad Marchand to pot a beautiful one-timer midway through the first period.

Pastrnak got hot in the second, potting his second goal of the night on a 2-on-1 breakaway less than five minutes into the period.

But he didn’t stop there. The 23-year-old scored goal No. 3 of the night (and No. 41 of the season) just 10 minutes later.

IT'S RAINING HATS IN BOSTON! #MTLvsBOS David Pastrnak x 3 🚨🚨🚨 Presented by: @Enterprise pic.twitter.com/mzTYSmZKBT — NHL on NBC (@NHLonNBCSports) February 13, 2020

Pastrnak is the first Bruin to nab four hat tricks in one season since Phil Esposito did so in the 1974-75 season, per the team. He also is the first player with two hat tricks against the Canadiens in one season since Gordie Howe in 1951-52, via Elias Sports Bureau.

Brilliant.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images