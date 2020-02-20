Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jake DeBrusk always loves traveling back to his hometown of Edmonton along with his Boston Bruins teammates.

But the Bruins left winger may have enjoyed it even more this time around.

DeBrusk, who played in Edmonton for the third time in his NHL career Wednesday, got to take part in a special moment during pregame, prior to the Bruins-Oliers facing off.

It was with Jake’s father, Louie, who is also a hockey analyst for SportsNet in Canada.

A former NHL player himself, Louie interviewed his 23-year-old “kiddo,” which you can watch below.

This may just be the best father/son interview out there. 💛🖤 Well done Louie and Jake DeBrusk (@JDebrusk)! pic.twitter.com/ionSRIdieW — NHL (@NHL) February 20, 2020

In addition to some game-related questions, the pair shared a laugh as they discussed a few off-ice topics with Jake’s final message of “Thanks, dad. Love you” likely to be one Louie recalls forever.

Thumbnail photo via Jasen Vinlove/USA TODAY Sports Images