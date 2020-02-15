Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Boston Bruins were down 1-0 after the first period against the Detroit Red Wings on Saturday afternoon.

But it was a different story in the second.

It was Charlie McAvoy who finally put the B’s on the board on Boston’s 25th shot of the game. The defenseman found the loose puck and scored from the slot to make it 2-1.

Patrice Bergeron then scored a shorthanded goal to give Boston its first lead of the game at 2-1. Brad Marchand helped out with a hefty forecheck before Bergeron dangled the puck to the net.

Then Charlie Coyle finally found twine to put the B’s up by two. McAvoy ripped the puck to the net and Coyle tipped it home for the 3-1 edge.

That was three goals on six shots in a strong second period by the Bruins.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images