Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — It’s not every day you see David Krejci drop the gloves.

But that’s exactly what happened at TD Garden on Thursday night.

The Bruins and Stars were knotted at one goal apiece in the second period when things got feisty between Krejci and Dallas forward Joe Pavelski down by Boston’s net. So, Krejci took matters into his own hands and tossed a couple of jabs Pavelski’s way both headed to the box.

(You can check out the fight here, via Boston Sports Journal’s Conor Ryan.)

It’s been a while since Krejci last fought. His last scrap occurred nine years ago when he went toe-to-toe with Benoit Pouliot in 2011, per NESN’s Jack Edwards.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Bolte/USA TODAY Sports Images