The Bruins won Wednesday’s game against the Oilers at Rogers Place in dramatic fashion.
Boston jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period, but Edmonton knotted the game at one goal apiece 3:42 into the third. So, the two squads settled things in overtime.
This time, David Pastrnak came to the rescue, potting the game-winner just 1:14 into OT on a sweet breakaway.
Check it out:
PASTA FOR THE WIN! 🍝 pic.twitter.com/13Hy6QaqcN
— NESN (@NESN) February 20, 2020
That’s Pastrnak’s 43rd goal of the season, tying Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews for the league lead.
Thumbnail photo via Dan Hamilton/USA TODAY Sports Images