The Bruins won Wednesday’s game against the Oilers at Rogers Place in dramatic fashion.

Boston jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first period, but Edmonton knotted the game at one goal apiece 3:42 into the third. So, the two squads settled things in overtime.

This time, David Pastrnak came to the rescue, potting the game-winner just 1:14 into OT on a sweet breakaway.

Check it out:

That’s Pastrnak’s 43rd goal of the season, tying Toronto Maple Leafs forward Auston Matthews for the league lead.

