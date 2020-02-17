Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

The tributes have and will surely continue to pour in as the NBA honors Kobe Bryant during the All-Star Game on Sunday.

The league recruited someone from outside the sport to deliver one of his own — another face of Los Angeles.

Musician and producer Dr. Dre put together an incredible instrumental which was accompanied by many highlights from Bryant’s superstar career.

You can watch it below:

Awesome stuff.

Thumbnail photo via Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images