The tributes have and will surely continue to pour in as the NBA honors Kobe Bryant during the All-Star Game on Sunday.
The league recruited someone from outside the sport to deliver one of his own — another face of Los Angeles.
Musician and producer Dr. Dre put together an incredible instrumental which was accompanied by many highlights from Bryant’s superstar career.
Dr. Dre delivers an epic tribute to Kobe Bryant.
🎥 @GibsonHazard | @Jackson_Bannon pic.twitter.com/o0Id018aEs
— NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 16, 2020
