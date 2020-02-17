The tributes have and will surely continue to pour in as the NBA honors Kobe Bryant during the All-Star Game on Sunday.

The league recruited someone from outside the sport to deliver one of his own — another face of Los Angeles.

Musician and producer Dr. Dre put together an incredible instrumental which was accompanied by many highlights from Bryant’s superstar career.

You can watch it below:

Awesome stuff.

Here’s how the NBA honored Bryant during Saturday’s festivities>>>

Thumbnail photo via Thomas Shea/USA TODAY Sports Images