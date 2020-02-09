Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The ending to the Duke-UNC game was a wild one, to say the least.

The North Carolina Tar Heels held a 13-point advantage over the Blue Devils with 4:31 left in the game. Duke came all the way back and tied it thanks to Tre Jones never giving up on the play.

TRE JONES. UNBELIEVABLE. OVERTIME IN CHAPEL HILL ON ESPN 🤯 pic.twitter.com/MEs38kKL5m — ESPN (@espn) February 9, 2020

The two teams battled it out in overtime, but it was Duke that came out on top with a putback buzzer-beater from Wendell Moore to win the game.

WENDELL MOORE FOR THE WIN! 🚨🚨🚨@DukeMBB wins at the buzzer!pic.twitter.com/gpnwgLF4BX — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 9, 2020

Pretty wild.

Thumbnail photo via Bob Donnan/USA TODAY Sports Images