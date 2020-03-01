Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It was an impressive spring training debut for Boston Red Sox pitcher Eduardo Rodriguez.

Just a few days after a positive update regarding a left knee injury, the southpaw put together a strong showing Saturday against the rival New York Yankees in a 5-2 Grapefruit League loss.

Rodriguez struck out six batters while allowing just two hits in three innings of work.

The effort was complimented by Red Sox interim manager Ron Roenicke following the game

“He threw some really good pitches,” Roenicke said, per the team. “(He) located his fastball well. Threw some good changeups. He got in a little bit of trouble, but his command is so good (that) he’s able to get out of it. He makes pitches when he needs to. That was what we needed from him today.”

Here’s a few highlights from Saturday:

3 IP

𝟔 𝐊 Eddie's back for 2020. pic.twitter.com/VJPxkzgm5E — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 29, 2020

With Chris Sale set to miss the beginning of the 2020 season, which starts March 26, it’s promising to see the pieces coming together for Rodriguez following a career-best year. Rodriguez will likely be named the Opening Day starter when Roenicke makes that announcement.

Thumbnail photo via David Dermer/USA TODAY Sports Images