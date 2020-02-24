Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brock Holt wasted no time winning over the Milwaukee Brewers community — and he did it in style.

The former Red Sox utility man, who signed with the Brewers on Wednesday in free agency, recently shared how he had always envisioned himself in a Red Sox uniform after spending seven seasons in Boston. And although that’s no longer a possibility, it looks like Holt certainly has made an entrance with his new team.

The 31-year-old helped pull off a double play Monday against the Los Angeles Angels at spring training. But it wasn’t just any tag. It was a tag between his legs.

Check out the move below:

Holt was part of the Red Sox squad that defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers in the 2018 World Series and posted a career-high .297 batting average in 2019. Holt spent his first season of Major League Baseball with the Pittsburgh Pirates in 2012 before joining Boston the following year.

With plays like that, it likely won’t take long for the Brewers community to warm up to Holt.

Thumbnail photo via Kevin Jairaj/USA TODAY Sports Images