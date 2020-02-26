Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Jarren Duran is known more for his speed than his power.

But that didn’t stop the intriguing Red Sox prospect from flexing his muscles Wednesday during Boston’s spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Duran, a seventh-round draft pick in 2018, launched an opposite-field home run in the second inning off highly regarded Pirates prospect Mitch Keller. The blast — Duran’s first of the spring — gave the Red Sox a 2-0 lead.

Check it out below.

Not getting that one back! pic.twitter.com/Oihsf9smb2 — Red Sox (@RedSox) February 26, 2020

Duran turned heads in the Red Sox system last season, which he began at High-A Salem before advancing to Double-A Portland. It’s possible the 23-year-old will make his way to Boston at some point this season, and it’s even fair to wonder whether he’ll eventually succeed Jackie Bradley Jr. — a free agent next offseason — as the Red Sox’s center fielder of the future.

Duran hit .387 with four home runs, 19 RBIs, 18 stolen bases and a .998 OPS in 50 games with Salem in 2019. He struggled a bit offensively upon making the jump to Portland, ultimately finishing with one homer, 19 RBIs and a .634 OPS in 82 games, but he continued to run wild, swiping 28 bases for the Sea Dogs.

SoxProspects.com has Duran listed as the organization’s No. 7 prospect.

Thumbnail photo via Reinhold Matay/USA TODAY Sports Images