BOSTON — Jayson Tatum has shown he’s not afraid to put his opponents on a poster (just ask LeBron James). And that continued Saturday night.

Al Horford and the Philadelphia 76ers took on the Boston Celtics at TD Garden for an Eastern Conference matchup. The C’s already had a 17-8 lead in the first quarter, and Tatum upped the advantage when he acted like he and Horford never were teammates and threw down a one-handed dunk over the 76ers’ big man.

Take a look:

Here’s another angle:

Absolutely posterized.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images