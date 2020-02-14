Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

BOSTON — The Boston Celtics brought it to the Los Angeles Clippers on Thursday night thanks to their first-time All-Star.

Towards the end of the third quarter, Jayson Tatum saw the perfect opportunity to deliver a spectacular play to get the TD Garden fans up on their feet. The third-year forward drove down the lane before slamming down a double poster over Clippers’ JaMychal Green and Landry Shamet.

THROW IT DOWN JT!!! pic.twitter.com/xnR2SQx6aW — Boston Celtics (@celtics) February 14, 2020

There is a reason why Tatum has propelled himself from a promising player to All-Star in just his third year. His confidence and play are dialed up right now, and it’s been the way pretty much the entire season.

This is another fresh example.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images