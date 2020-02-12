Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

They’re at it again, folks.

Joel Embiid and Marcus Morris can’t seem to stay out of the limelight lately, whether it’s Embiid’s apparent shushing of the 76ers crowd Sunday night or Morris’ insensitive comments about former Memphis Grizzlies forward Jae Crowder before he joined the Clippers. The two put their feisty behavior back on display Tuesday night in the final minutes of Philadelphia’s victory over Los Angeles.

Embiid and Morris were battling for the ball in the paint when a foul was called with less than three minutes on the clock. Embiid appeared to give Morris one last shove after the whistle, which didn’t sit well with Morris whatsoever.

Naturally, chaos erupted.

Check it out, via SportsCenter:

Marcus Morris and Joel Embiid got into it 😮 pic.twitter.com/tYFwuqtlcG — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) February 12, 2020

This, of course, isn’t the first time Morris and Embiid have gone at it on the court. The two also went at it back in 2018, when Morris was a member of the Boston Celtics and Embiid was forced to wear that hideous face mask.

Tuesday wasn't the first time Marcus Morris and Joel Embiid have had a run-in 🍿 pic.twitter.com/rX97mo79yP — ESPN (@espn) February 12, 2020

Same story, different day.

Thumbnail photo via Eric Hartline/USA TODAY Sports Images