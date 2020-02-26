Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

This just in: Michael Chavis still hits bombs.

During Wednesday’s spring training game against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Chavis obliterated a ball that already might be waiting for Elon Musk on Mars. It was the Boston Red Sox infielder’s first home run of the spring.

Take a look:

Good grief.

It was an impressive day for Red Sox youngsters, as highly touted prospect Jarren Duran also went yard against the Pirates. The speedy outfielder featured prominently in our preseason Red Sox prospect rankings.

Thumbnail photo via Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images