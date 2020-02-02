Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes seems ready for his Super Bowl debut.

Mahomes was seen on ESPN pumping up his Kansas City teammates prior to Sunday’s game.

“Ya’ll believe that this is our moment,” Mahomes said. “Believe that this is our moment. Ain’t no better time to be great than today. Believe in each other, play together, play fast and let’s go dominate.”

You can watch the video here:

Mahomes and the AFC Champion Chiefs will take on the NFC Champion San Francisco 49ers with kickoff set for 6:30 ET on FOX.

Thumbnail photo via Matthew Emmons/USA TODAY Sports Images