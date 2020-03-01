Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

It’s always a good game whenever the Houston Rockets travel to play the Boston Celtics. Saturday night’s nationally televised thriller was no exception.

That’s probably why Celtics legend Paul Pierce was in town with the crew of ESPN’s “The Jump,” and when Jaylen Brown hit a frantic 3-pointer in the final seconds tie things up and force overtime, Pierce’s reaction was priceless.

Rachel Nichols, host of “The Jump,” posted a video of Pierce at the end of regulation.

“Paul Pierce couldn’t have been happier if he had scored that game-tying bucket himself,” she wrote in the caption.

She even followed that video up with another moments later, with the former NBA Champion and Finals MVP.

“Still hyped,” Pierce says in the second video. “It’s always when I come into this building. That’s what’s up. This is my house, you don’t come here and think it’s an easy win.”

Pierce was correct, the Houston win wasn’t easy, coming down to the last possession, but the Rockets ultimately left TD Garden with a 111-110 victory.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images