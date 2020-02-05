Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

The Kansas City Chiefs fans in attendance for Wednesday’s Super Bowl celebration were treated to a show ahead of the actual parade.

A car broke through barricades in downtown Kansas City and onto the Chiefs’ parade route leading to a “slow-speed” chase down a street lined with fans.

Kansas City police chased the driver down the road as fans looked on from both sides of the street. According to KCTV5 in Kansas City, police used stop strips to pop the car’s tires before the chase ended in a small crash.

The car was swarmed by police officers, and according to reports, two people were arrested.

Here’s some video of the crash from KCTV5.

41 Action News in Kansas City also posted videos from the scene.

Here’s another angle of that chase – courtesy Justin Raines – who was along the parade route pic.twitter.com/Xiei9OuUKy — 41 Action News (@41actionnews) February 5, 2020

Look at this video that was sent to us! The chase went right down the parade route. pic.twitter.com/sVHaaspTac — 41 Action News (@41actionnews) February 5, 2020

Luckily, there were no injuries, and the driver, perhaps unsurprisingly, was being investigated for intoxication, according to KCTV5.

The Chiefs’ Super Bowl parade is scheduled to begin at noon ET.

Thumbnail photo via KCTV5