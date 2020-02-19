Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Tuesday was a big night for the Senators in more ways than one.

Prior to puck drop against the Buffalo Sabres, Ottawa raised Chris Phillips’ No. 4 into the rafters at Canadian Tire Centre. Coincidentally, the Sens scored four goals in less than four minutes shortly after.

It all started with Vladislav Namestnikov, who potted Ottawa’s first goal of the night on a shorthanded opportunity with six minutes left in the first period to cut the Sabres’ two-goal lead in half.

Another shorty for Vladdy. GOAL: Namestnikov (13) SHG

ASSISTS: Pageau (15), Reilly (10) pic.twitter.com/jCzdghIYMo — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 19, 2020

Artem Anisimov was next, netting goal No. 2 one minute later to tie the game (He now has scored in back-to-back games).

Goals in back-to-back games for Arty. GOAL: Anisimov (12)

ASSISTS: Paul (8), Sabourin (3) pic.twitter.com/3NIC8bOzlW — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 19, 2020

Drake Batherson joined the scoring party just nine seconds later, giving the Senators the lead with 4:44 left in the period. The nine-second span is just five seconds shy of the franchise record for fastest two goals in a regular-season game set earlier this season against the Carolina Hurricanes, per NHL Public Relations.

Scored with 4:44 left in the first period. 👀 #4EverASen GOAL: Batherson (3)

ASSISTS: White (11), Ennis (18) pic.twitter.com/NXDNbjB64L — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 19, 2020

Anisimov notched his second goal of the night, his 13th of the season, with 2:29 left in the first. And just like that, the Sens’ two-goal deficit turned into a two-goal lead.

That's FOUR unanswered for the #Sens. Second of the period for Arty. GOAL: Anisimov (13) PPG

ASSISTS: Ennis (19), Reilly (11) pic.twitter.com/pMpXVeIryq — Ottawa Senators (@Senators) February 19, 2020

Whew. Get all that?

Thumbnail photo via Marc DesRosiers/USA TODAY Sports Images